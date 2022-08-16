Narine, Hosein, Rampaul in Knight Riders team for UAE T20

Trinidad and Tobago spinner Sunil Narine is one of three marquee players signed to the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) for the upcoming United Arab Emirates T20.

On Tuesday, the Knight Riders franchise announced the first 14 players of their squad for competition, which bowls off on Sunday.

Narine is one of the franchise’s key players and also represents for the Trinbago Knight Riders at the Caribbean Premier League and the Kolkota Knight Riders’ at the Indian Premier League.

Joining him are Jamaican big-hitter Andre Russell and English batsman Jonny Bairstow. TT spinner Akeal Hosein and pacer Ravi Rampaul have also been selected.

