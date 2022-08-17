Simmons to be blamed

WITH GROWING calls for the sacking of West Indies head coach Phil Simmons on the back of an extended run of poor results for the regional side, veteran cricket analyst and commentator, Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira, believes that while players must put their hands up, the failures ultimately lie at the hands of the coaching staff.

“The players don’t seem to be equipped, and when players aren’t technically equipped to play the short ball or spin, it points to the coaching staff. The only bright light in the last few days would be the leadership of [Rovman] Powell, who took over in place of Pooran,” said Perreira.

According to Perreira, much of the blame for the defeats the West Indies have suffered in the white-ball format, have been brought on by Simmons.

