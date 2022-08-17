Russell claims interest still in international cricket

Andre Russell has insisted he still wants to win “another World Cup – or two more – for West Indies” and that he still has ambitions to play international cricket.

Russell has not played for West Indies since the T20 World Cup in November 2021. Last week, he responded to head coach Phil Simmons’ suggestions that he should not be “begging” players to make themselves available for international cricket, writing “I know this was coming but am gonna stay quiet!!!” with four ‘angry’ emojis in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Russell, who is currently in England playing for Manchester Originals in the Hundred, was asked about his situation by Daren Sammy, the former West Indies captain, during Sky Sports’ build-up to their game against Welsh Fire on Tuesday night.

