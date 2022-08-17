ODI: West Indies A win low-scoring affair against Bangladesh A

West Indies ‘A’ defeated Bangladesh ‘A’ by four wickets in a low-scoring opening ODI on Tuesday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia.

Bangladesh ‘A’ were skittled out for 80 in just 23.2 overs, and West Indies ‘A’ survived a batting collapse to achieve victory at 81-6 in 23.3 overs.

West Indies ‘A’ won the toss and opted the bowl first, and that decision proved fruitful as Bangladesh ‘A’ lost a wicket in the first over and the innings never gained momentum thereafter.

Justin Greaves took 4-25, Anderson Philip 2-15, and Shermon Lewis 2-24 in a disciplined bowling display by West Indies ‘A’, backed up by fantastic catching from wicketkeeper Joshua DaSilva, who featured in six dismissals.

J. Anik top-scored with 25 for Bangladesh ‘A’.

