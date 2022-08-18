'It took longer than I expected' - spinner Cariah delighted with wicket-taking debut for Windies

West Indies spinner, Yannic Cariah, revelled in a successful debut after doing his part in an impressive team bowling performance that helped secure a crucial One Day International (ODI) win over New Zealand on Wednesday.

After receiving his debut cap at the Kensington Oval, ahead of the first ODI in the series, Cariah finished with figures of 1 for 49 in 9 overs. The spinner accounted for the wicket of Michael Bracewell who was dismissed lbw.

“It was a great feeling, I worked very hard to reach here. It took longer than I expected but I’m grateful to finally have the opportunity and I’ve enjoyed it so far,” Cariah said of his debut.

