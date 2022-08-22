West Indies Rising Stars Under 15 Championship bowls off in Grenada

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the match schedule for the return of the West Indies Rising Stars Under 15 Championship for boys to be hosted by the Grenada Cricket Association from Saturday 20 August to Friday 27 August.

The Rising Stars Under 15 Championship features the six regional teams who will play five rounds of 50-over matches at three venues – the Grenada National Stadium, Lasagesse Ground and Progress Park – with the winners determined by the team with the most points from their matches.

This is the first time that the West Indies Rising Stars Under 15 Championship has been played since 2019. The return of this age group tournament is a vital step in the development of the most promising players aged 15-and-under across the region.

Jimmy Adams, CWI’s Director of Cricket said: “The resumption of our regional age group competitions after two years is finally allowing us to restart regional talent identification and elite junior development. With most of our current internationals having a background of regional age-group cricket, this year’s versions will undoubtedly provide us with initial glimpses of our future stars.”

Graeme West, CWI High Performance Manager said: “It is always exciting to see future potential and the West Indies Rising Stars Under 15 Championship provides our first glimpse of the talent that has been developed by coaches operating across the region in the junior programmes. This tournament is one of the key elements of CWI’s investment in the development of younger players across the region. I am sure these youngsters can't wait to start making up for the cricket they will have missed over the last two years and will put on a great show in Grenada.”

Play starts on Saturday with three matches: home team Windward Islands face Guyana at Grenada National Stadium; Leeward Islands meet Jamaica at Lasagesse; while Trinidad and Tobago take on Barbados at Progress Park. First ball is 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica Time).

This is the final age-group tournament of 2022 for junior cricketers across the West Indies following the recent Rising Stars Women’s Under 19 Championship­ in Trinidad, the Rising Stars Under 17 Championship in Trinidad, and the current Rising Stars Under 19 Championship presented by WINLOTT in St Vincent.

Fans across the region can watch every match in the West Indies Rising Stars Under 15 Championship live on the West Indies YouTube channel with scoring and reports on the www.windiescricket.com website.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

(start at 9:30am/8:30am Jamaica)

Saturday, 20 August

Windward Islands vs Guyana at Grenada National Stadium

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica at Lasagesse

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Barbados at Progress Park

Sunday, 21 August

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago at Grenada National Stadium

Guyana vs Barbados at Lasagesse

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands at Progress Park

Tuesday, 23 August

Guyana vs Leeward Islands at Grenada National Stadium

Jamaica vs Barbados at Lasagesse

Windward Islands vs Trinidad and Tobago at Progress Park

Wednesday, 25 August

Windward Islands vs Barbados at Grenada National Stadium

Leeward Islands vs Trinidad and Tobago at Lasagesse

Jamaica vs Guyana at Progress Park

Friday, 27 August

Leeward Islands vs Barbados Grenada National Stadium

Trinidad and Tobago vs Guyana at Lasagesse

Jamaica vs Windward Islands at Progress Park

