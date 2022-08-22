West Indies fined for slow over-rate in third ODI defeat to New Zealand

West Indies have been fined and hit with a World Cup Super League points deduction for maintaining a slow over-rate in Sunday's third ODI defeat to New Zealand, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced.

Nicholas Pooran's side fell to a 2-1 series defeat on home soil with a narrow six-run loss in Sunday's decisive third meeting, as Kyle Mayer hit 105 – the second highest ODI score of his career – in vain.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

