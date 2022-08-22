New FTP 'provides certainty', says CWI

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) has welcomed the unveiling of the men's and women's International Cricket Council (ICC) Future Tours Programme (FTP), which will be highlighted by major home series against powerhouses India and England next year and the staging of the men's Twenty20 (T20) World Cup in the Caribbean.

The men's side will take on India in July and August, while England will tour the Caribbean for a white-ball series in December, the fixtures forming part of over 150 internationals scheduled to be played during the new 2023-2027 FTP cycle. West Indies Women, meanwhile, will play 66 matches during the first-ever Women's FTP, which runs from 2022-2025. The eight-match series against New Zealand Women in Antigua next month will kick-start the cycle for the Caribbean side before they turn their attention to a Tri-Nation Series in South Africa involving India Women at the start of 2023.

"Cricket West Indies is pleased that the new men's and women's FTP has been agreed as it provides some certainty of our bilateral tours and matches across all formats against all other full member nations," said CWI chief executive Johnny Grave.

