Windies Women Coach Walsh keeps eye on response to captain change

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies Women Head Coach Courtney Walsh says one of the key things he will be looking for in the upcoming series against New Zealand Women is how the squad works with recently appointed captain Hayley Matthews.

The 24-year-old Barbadian took over as skipper in June from Stafanie Taylor, who was at the helm for seven years, and the three ODIs and five T20Is starting next month will be her first assignments as the new captain.

"We have to give her all the support," Walsh said in a brief interview with CWI media.

"It's just going to be interesting to see how everybody responds to the new captain, to the new ideas that we have, and to sort of get back into playing competitive cricket.

2 comments