TKR coach Nayar: Pooran, Russell bolster our chances of fifth CPLT20 crown

TRINBAGO KNIGHT Riders (TKR) coach Abhishek Nayar believes 2022 team additions Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell may serve as key elements in the franchise’s pursuit of a historic fifth Caribbean Premier League T20 crown.

The inclusion of West Indies white-ball captain Pooran and Russell, who is also a part of the Knight Riders franchise in the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders, adds to wealth of TKR talent gunning for a fifth CPLT20 crown.

“This season I think we have a stronger unit,” Nayar said in Monday’s virtual press briefing. “There have been a few changes in the set-up, with ‘Russ’ and Pooran coming in which strengthens our batting a lot.”

