CWI says late Irvin Warrican gave 'sterling service' to cricket

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) has paid tribute to Irvin Warrican, the former St Vincent and Grenadines and Windward Islands all-rounder, coach, and team manager who passed away on Sunday at the age of 56.

Reports indicate that Warrican had been ailing for some time. He died at his home in Colonarie, in the east of St Vincent.

CWI Vice-President Dr Kishore Shallow said Warrican had given sterling service to the game.

"In addition to being a former first-class cricketer, Irvin Warrican was a cricket coach, mentor, and father figure to several young players. He had this amazing ability to simplify cricket, whether when coaching cricketers or facilitating CWI cricket coaching programmes.

