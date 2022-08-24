Broadcasters for SKYEXCH 6IXTY confirmed

The broadcasters for the inaugural SKYEXCH 6IXTY have been confirmed with major broadcast deals in the UK, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Australia and across the Caribbean.

In those countries without an exclusive broadcast deal the SKYEXCH 6IXTY will be available to watch on the tournament’s Facebook and YouTube channels as well as those of the Hero Caribbean Premier League.



United Kingdom – BT Sport

New Zealand – Sky NZ

USA – Willow

South Africa – SuperSport

India – Fancode

Australia – Fox Sports and DAZN

Pan Caribbean – SportsMax

Trinidad & Tobago – TV6

Guyana – E-networks

The 6IXTY is cricket’s newest format with a number of innovations that will bring fans closer to the action than ever before.

Fans can look forward to the following at The SKYEXCH 6IXTY:





Each batting team has six wickets – at the fall of the sixth wicket they are all out

Each batting team has two PowerPlay overs. They can unlock a third PowerPlay by hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls. This extra PowerPlay over can be taken at any time between overs 3-9

There will be 30 balls bowled from one end before the action switches to the other end for the final 30 balls

The 30 balls will be delivered as 5 separate overs, with no bowler being able to bowl more than 2 overs for the innings.

If teams do not bowl their overs within the allotted time a member of their team is removed from the field for the final six balls

Fans will vote for the timing of a “Mystery Fan Ball” where a batter can’t be dismissed by the bowler

