This could be our year- Amazon Warriors Assistant Coach

It is the 10th season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the St. Lucia Stars are the only two active franchises yet to lift the title.

There is a brewing consensus that with the Warriors hosting the finals for the next three years, a title could be on the cards after five unsuccessful attempts in a final.

Assistant Coach, Ryan Hercules is optimistic that based on the hard yards in preparation, this could be the season the trophy stays in Guyana.

“When you listen to the guys in the camp talking about what it would be like to win the finals for the first time in Guyana, it gives the guys goosebumps, guys get emotional…everyone is very eager to make it happen this year.”

“We have been getting all the support we need to make it happen and it’s just for the players to go out there and make it happen and put in the work,” Hercules stated in an exclusive interview with News Room Sport.

