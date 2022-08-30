TKR women eye CPL redemption after 6ixty setback

TRINBAGO KNIGHT Riders (TKR) women’s captain Deandra Dottin said the Trinidad and Tobago franchise will tinker with the batting order in the inaugural Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) T20 tournament.

TKR fell just short in the inaugural SKYEXCH 6ixty women’s tournament.

Dottin said her team enjoyed the 6ixty tournament and her teammates are optimistic ahead of the WCPL.

“To be honest I think it was a lovely tournament, good to experience it for the first time. We’ve had some fun, we bonded well and the team is actually in high spirits despite what the result was in (Sunday's) final. We are looking forward to doing some great things in this CPL against the other two teams.”

Read more at Newsday

0 comments