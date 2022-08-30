Taylor shifts focus to inaugural Womens CPL season

DESPITE coming up short in making the final of the Women’s 6ixty tournament, captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica’s Stafanie Taylor, says her team members are shifting their mindset towards the inaugural season of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“I thought the tournament (6ixty) was really good. We had a lot of fun even though we didn’t win. We saw some really good cricket, and I thought the final went really well. I’m now looking forward to the CPL, and I think that will be really good, too, coming up against two strong teams, so hopefully, this time, we would make the final,” said Taylor.

