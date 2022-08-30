Seven West Indies players who could use the CPL as a springboard for a T20 World Cup spot

The absence of West Indies’ top players during their recent international home season created a stir, but they will now return to action for CPL 2022.

According to Desmond Haynes, the chief selector, CPL performances will be considered for selection for the T20 World Cup, in which West Indies will play the first round to qualify for the Super 12s. ESPNcricinfo picks out seven players for whom this CPL season could be a big deal.

Evin Lewis (St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots)

Lewis didn’t appear for the fitness test that had been arranged for him by Cricket West Indies (CWI) during his IPL stint with Lucknow Super Giants, according to Haynes.

Lewis has since got gigs in the Lanka Premier League (Jaffna Kings) and T10 league (Bangla Tigers) and on Sunday, he captained St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the inaugural men’s 6ixty title.

With Chris Gayle making himself unavailable for CPL 2022, Patriots will look up to Lewis for the opening salvos. He hasn’t played for West Indies since the 2021 T20 World Cup and needs a bumper CPL season to force his way into the T20I side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

