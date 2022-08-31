Royals captain Matthews harbors hopes of doing double while Taylor and Dottin praise quality of cricket on show

The curtains were drawn on the inaugural editions of the 6IXTY on Sunday evening in St.Kitts and Nevis, with the Barbados Royals and the St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots walking away with the Women’s and Men’s titles, respectively. Now, ahead of the first-ever Women’s Caribbean Premier League, captains of the three participating franchises reflected on the concluded 6IXTY, while looking ahead to the upcoming longer version which is set to kick off on Wednesday in Basseterre.

Relaying her impression of the competition, winning skipper, Hayley Matthews expressed her excitement at the T10 competition and its unique rules.

“The entire tournament so far has been pretty fun. Obviously, [it is] a new format but it has been pretty exciting for everyone involved. I think this tournament has done a lot for women’s cricket in the Caribbean and I think it’s going to continue to do a lot for women’s cricket in the Caribbean.

“Obviously, getting the win [in the final] was massive for Barbados and the Royals family. Everyone is in pretty high spirits now going into the CPL. Obviously, it’s going to be a pretty challenging couple of games with two great teams that we’re coming up against but we [are] backing ourselves to hopefully put in some good performances and to do the double.”

Read more at MostlyCricket

0 comments