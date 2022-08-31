Fabian Allen says he is delighted at the opportunity to play for the Tallawahs

JAMAICAN all-rounder Fabian Allen says he is delighted at the opportunity to play for the Tallawahs for this Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season after previously representing the St Kitts and Nevis franchise.

Ironically, the 27-year-old all-rounder will likely debut for Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL Twenty20 against reigning champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the tournament opener at Warner Park in Basseterre this evening.

"Being back home is a great feeling," Allen, who won the CPL title with the Patriots last year, told the Jamaica Observer.

"It feels good to put on those Jamaican colours. I am here on a mission; I really want to bring a title back home to the Tallawahs," he said of the two-time former winners who last lifted the CPL trophy in 2016.

