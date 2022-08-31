Were starting to gel

ST KITTS and Nevis will launch the defence of their maiden Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title when they clash with Jamaica Tallawahs in the opening game of this year’s tournament here today.

The 7 p.m. contest at Warner Park will be preceded by the opening match of the women’s tournament at 3 p.m., when Trinbago Knight Riders Women take on Barbados Royals Women – the recent winners of the inaugural 6ixty here last weekend.

After several years of coming up short, Patriots finally put their trophy-less record behind them when they stunned St Lucia Kings in a thrilling final here last year. And veteran all-rounder and captain Dwayne Bravo said there was now a growing belief among the squad that Patriots could continue to challenge for honours.

“I am very excited. Last season, I made a decision to leave TKR and challenge myself differently and in a different way to keep myself motivated for the game and to try and help others develop their game and their cricket,” Bravo told the media yesterday.

