TKR skipper Pollard wants Pooran 'refreshed' for T20 World Cup

KIERON POLLARD remains captain of Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the tenth edition of the Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament while new addition, West Indies T20 skipper Nicholas Pooran, will serve in other leadership roles within the squad.

Pollard wants Pooran to take a load off captaincy duties after a hectic, series-filled campaign as WI white-ball skipper over the past four months.

Pooran, who played with Guyana Amazon Warriors for the past three years, was one of three regional additions to the TKR lineup for the 2022 CPL, alongside Andre Russell (Jamaica Tallawahs) and debutant Shaaron Lewis.

Pooran leads the West Indies team into ICC T20 World Cup qualification in October. Pollard believes his new TKR teammate, in addition to a few other experienced players in the team, must still serve in other critical leadership roles.

“This is the CPL. We have put together a squad where we have a lot of senior players and a lot of leaders within themselves. Pooran is the WI incumbent. He will always have a leadership role in whatever capacity."

