Skerritts CWI presidency extremely disappointing

With just about seven months left remaining on Ricky Skerrit’s second two-year term as Cricket West Indies (CWI) president, this would be as good a time as any to assess his tenure. Extremely disappointing would arguably have to be the fairest possible verdict of any such assessment.

Skerritt’s initial March 2019 appointment to the presidency, as Dave Cameron’s replacement, had been greeted with widespread optimism throughout the Caribbean. The prevailing hope was that after six years of Cameron’s at times overly autocratic rule, Skerritt’s breath-of-fresh-air presidency would herald the implementation of policies, procedures and practices that would have resulted in better on-field performances by West Indies teams in all three of international cricket’s current formats.

As president, however, Skerritt’s major focus has instead seemingly been on restoring CWI’s finances from its previous perilous state of reported near bankruptcy into a now far more healthy state. For the outstanding successes he’s achieved in that endeavour he must now be overly applauded.

