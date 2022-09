West Indies batting legend Brian Lara has been appointed head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

West Indies batting great, Brian Lara has been appointed head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The franchise made the confirmation over the weekend via social media.

Lara replaces Tom Moody, who held the position for the 2022 season. ESPNcricinfo reports, “Moody and Sunrisers came to a mutual agreement to part ways.”

