Pollard: CPL title not a guarantee despite star-studded Knight Riders squad

Trinbago Knight Riders captain, Kieron Pollard admitted the inaugural 6IXTY was indeed beneficial for his team leading up to this season’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“I thought [THE 6IXTY] was a good start, guys [got] acclimatized to conditions,” he said. “[Now] as a team, we are looking forward to the [CPL].”

Pollard was full of praise for the TKR management which assembled the team.

“I think the management team has done a fantastic job in putting together a squad where, I believe, we have all bases covered. [We have] a lot of great names on paper, in terms of what [these players] have achieved as individuals, and as [a part of] teams.”

