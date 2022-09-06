Windies coaches need positive thinking

THE LEVEL of mediocrity generally displayed by West Indian players in the Caribbean Premier League, taking place at present in the West Indies, is a worrying sight.

It worries me because of the T20 World Cup that starts in Australia in a month’s time. Also, because WI are in the play-offs with the eight lesser teams in the tournament.

This tournament will also be played in Australia. WI are grouped with Zimbabwe, Ireland and Scotland. The other group’s teams are Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands and Namibia. The two top teams in each group will advance to the main tournament.

Already qualified for the main competition are Afghanistan, Australia, England and New Zealand in Group 1, with two qualifiers to be determined from the play-offs, while Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa and two more qualifiers will comprise the final 16.

As a Trini would say, “Well, boy, we reach!”

