Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard is calling for more cricket in the region, amidst the emergence of THE 6IXTY

Despite the unveiling of the just-concluded 10-over competition dubbed THE 6ICTY, former West Indies white-ball captain, Kieron Pollard has resumed his cry for even more cricket to be played in the Caribbean.

“I have been advocating for [more cricket in the region],” he said. I said it after the last World Cup campaign, as well. That is how a lot of cricketers have been unearthed in the Caribbean: with our local tournaments.”

Pollard explained, “The Caribbean Premier League is great for the Caribbean players, in terms of a financial point of view.”

