Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard is calling for more cricket in the region, amidst the emergence of THE 6IXTY

Tue, Sep 6, '22

 

Media Watch

Despite the unveiling of the just-concluded 10-over competition dubbed THE 6ICTY, former West Indies white-ball captain, Kieron Pollard has resumed his cry for even more cricket to be played in the Caribbean.

“I have been advocating for [more cricket in the region],” he said. I said it after the last World Cup campaign, as well. That is how a lot of cricketers have been unearthed in the Caribbean: with our local tournaments.”

Pollard explained, “The Caribbean Premier League is great for the Caribbean players, in terms of a financial point of view.”

