Momentum is key  Powell

AFTER THE opening week of action in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in St. Kitts, the T20 show makes its way to St Lucia for another round of matches, which gets underway today with two games.

In the second game of a double-header starting at 6 p.m. (Jamaica time) at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, the Rovman Powell-led Jamaica Tallawahs will put their two-game unbeaten run on the line when they face the winless hosts, St Lucia Kings, who are led by South African batsman Faf du Plessis.

After comfortably getting the better of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their opening fixture, Powell had to dig deep into his batting repertoire to conjure up a match-winning performance against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in their second game.

