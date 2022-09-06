Aguilleira: TKR love unlike any other

ASSISTANT coach of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) women’s team Merissa Aguilleira said the family atmosphere and camaraderie within the TT franchise is something she has never experienced before. That unity propelled TKR women to the inaugural Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) crown, on Sunday.

TKR defeated Barbados Royals by ten runs in the final at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

The TKR men’s franchise have called themselves a family for years.

Aguillieira said she experienced similar cohesiveness.

Read more at Newsday

0 comments