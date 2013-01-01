Dave Cameron would only consider another run for CWI presidency under the right conditions

Former Cricket West Indies president Dave Cameron would only consider another bid for the leadership of the sport’s regional governing body under the right conditions because leading the CWI is too difficult.

Cameron, 51, was a director of the then West Indies Cricket Board between 2002 and 2019 and was elected president in 2013.

However, in recent months the Skerritt administration has come in for criticism and the West Indies teams have had a poor run of form in all formats, prompting discussion as to whether Cameron would consider another run at the presidency.

“The first time I ran for a cricket office was 2013 for president of Cricket West Indies. Prior to that my work was what put me forward and persons would come and say we need your help here or we believe you can lead here and there,” Cameron told Sportsmax. TV.

