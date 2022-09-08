Hero CPL giving Haynes more selection headaches than solutions

As Chairman of the West Indies Selection Panel, the Rt. Honourable Desmond Haynes and his fellow selectors have of late been faced with the challenge of selecting the absolute best possible 15-member squad to represent the West Indies at next month’s now rapidly approaching ICC T20 World Cup Qualification tournament.

The top four teams from which will then proceed to become Super12 participants for this year’s Australia-hosted World Cup. To that degree, Haynes & Co would have been hoping for this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League, which got underway on August 31, to have provided some tangible solutions by way of outstanding performances from meaningful contenders for the yet-to-be-determined final spots on the West Indies World Cup-bound squad.

