Bosch leads the way as Royals make it four from four

Barbados Royals maintained their 100% record with a dominant victory over the Saint Lucia Kings in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Royals won the toss and opted to field first and that proved an inspired decision as they made regular inroads into the Kings top order to leave them teetering on 90/5.

However, the international pair of Tim David and David Wiese put together a rescue act to ensure the Kings posted a respectable total for their bowlers to try and defend.

That total never looked enough in the Barbados Royals reply as Corbin Bosch arrived with the bat in the Hero CPL to lead his side to victory.

Earlier on, the Kings had posted what looked a competitive total of 169/6. Reaching 50/1 at the end of the PowerPlay a solid foundation was established for their middle and lower order to capitalize on.

However, the Royals were excellent in the middle section of the innings. Led by Hayden Walsh’s miserly leg-spin bowling they took wickets in regular clusters to reduce the Kings from 57/1 to 90/5.

Tim David and David Wiese refused to succumb to the pressure and they counter-attacked brilliantly to put on a 79 run partnership from 43 balls to ensure a potential defendable total was put on the board.

170 to win should have proved tricky for the Royals to chase but despite losing opener Quinton De Kock for a golden duck, Kyle Mayers and Corbin Bosch plundered 84 runs from 48 balls to put their side well ahead of the game.

Even after Mayers departed, Bosch continued to have fruitful partnerships with Azam Khan and David Miller respectively until the all-rounder was eventually dismissed by Alzarri Joseph for 81 from 50 balls.

After Bosch departed it was Miller and Holder who saw out the rest of the chase with minimum fuss to make it four wins from four for the impressive Barbados Royals.

Barbados Royals 175/4 (Bosch 81, Mayers 33; Joseph 3/32, Chase 1/30) beat Saint Lucia Kings 169/6 (David 40, Charles 29; Walsh 2/19, Holder 1/29) by 6 wickets

0 comments