Amazon Warriors skipper Hetmyer has no regrets choosing Shepherd for costly final over

Guyana Amazon Warriors captain Shimron Hetmyer insists he would not have done too much differently despite a tough loss to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League on Thursday.

A brutal final over assault from Dwaine Pretorius handed the Patriots a thrilling 4-wicket win, despite an innings leading 46 off 21 from skipper Shimon Hetmyer that put the Warriors in a strong position.

In fact, the Guyana franchise seemed well set for a win after needing 22 runs heading into the final over. After scoring three off the first two balls, however, Pretorius tore into Romario Shepherd the rest of the way clubbing two 6s and 7, in effect, off the last ball after Shepherd was also called for a no-ball.

Read more at Sportsmax

0 comments