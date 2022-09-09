Conde Riley: No reason for Board to quit over Edwards payout

Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) president Conde Riley has described an impasse between former Barbados and West Indies batsman Kirk Edwards and the BCA that led to a hefty out-of-court settlement in favour of Edwards, as a very “unfortunate” development. He also stressed that there was no reason for his board to resign over the settlement.

Edwards was recently awarded over BDS$200, 000 in damages by the BCA over a 2014 incident that resulted in a breach of his contract and significant losses after being removed as captain of the Barbados team and being subsequently sent home from the NAGICO Super50 competition played in Trinidad and Tobago at the time.

Riley told Barbados TODAY that under the advice of the BCA’s lawyers, they made the decision to settle the matter out of court to avoid any greater repercussions and a prolonged court hearing. “Our lawyers advised us to discuss the matter rather than go to court and spend a long time in court. So, once the lawyers met, they came up with a figure and advised us and we took the lawyers’ advice,” he said.

