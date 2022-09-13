CPL boss eyeing more franchises for women next season

PETE RUSSELL, chief executive officer of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), believes the inaugural season of the women’s CPL was a massive success and has already laid a strong foundation to build on going forward.

“I was really delighted. I think all the girls came into it with the right attitude and spirit, and you saw how much it meant in the final. For us, it was a huge success and we were delighted that we were able to get players from South Africa, Pakistan and also from the United States. For us, it was a great start and we have plenty to build on going forward,” said Russell.

Led by former West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who was voted Player of the Tournament, the Trinbago Knight Riders defeated the Barbados Royals by 10 runs in the final.

Despite having only three teams in season one, (Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals), Russell said discussions will be had to see how organisers can add more teams to the tournament.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments