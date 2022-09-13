Russell hopes Knight Riders's fortunes improve in Trinidad and Tobago

ANDRE RUSSELL wants to deliver again on Trinidad and Tobago soil, but this time as a Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) player and help the franchise rebound from a disappointing start to the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament.

TKR are at the bottom of the six-team table with three points, after winning one match and losing two. TKR’s other match ended in a no-result.

TKR will aim to move off the foot of the table against leaders Barbados Royals at Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, from 7 pm, on Tuesday.

Royals have been flawless this year winning five straight matches to start the tournament, and are on top with ten points.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Russell said, “Not the start that we wanted. We all know what we can do…it is actually good to get a taste of losing and getting that experience, getting that feel in a changing room with so (many) star players.

