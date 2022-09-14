Patriots Cruise to victory against Tallawahs

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots secured their second victory of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season with a comprehensive win over Jamaica Tallawahs by eight wickets (DLS).

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss and chose to field first, with Brandon King and Kennar Lewis getting the Tallawahs off to a fast start, scoring 43 runs in the first 4 overs. The spin of Akila Dananjaya and Rashid Khan got the Patriots back into the game by taking wickets and restricting runs, before a late show from all-rounder Raymon Reifer took the Tallawahs to 139/5 after their 20 overs.



In a chase reduced to 15 overs by rain, Andre Fletcher led the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a comfortable victory with an innings of 45 not out that was supported by big hitting from Evin Lewis and Darren Bravo.

Jamaica Tallawahs got off to a sublime start in their innings, King and Lewis combining well before Khan struck to take the wicket of Lewis in the powerplay. Leading run-scorer and captain for the Tallawahs, Rovman Powell, was then run out after a brilliant piece of fielding from youngster Dewald Brevis to put the Tallawahs in trouble. However, a late partnership between Reifer and Fabian Allen managed to add 39 runs to the tally as the Tallawahs ended on 139/5.



With rain reducing the target to 113 runs in 15 overs, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots raced to 49-0 after 5 overs, with Fletcher and Lewis proving destructive. Imad Wasim struck with the first ball of his spell, removing Lewis, however, Darren Bravo came in and formed a 55-run partnership with Fletcher to help take the Patriots to an eight-wicket win (DLS).

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 113/2 (Fletcher 45*, DM Bravo 39; Allen 1/19, Wasim 1/19) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 139/5 (Reifer 40*, Lewis 24; Khan 1/8, Rutherford 2/11) by 8 wickets (DLS)

