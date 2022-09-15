Windies women's inconsistent batting a concern for Walsh

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — The inconsistency of the West Indies Women's batting department is a concern for Head Coach Courtney Walsh as the squad gets ready to take on New Zealand Women in three One-Day Internationals and five Twenty20 Internationals starting here on Friday.

While saying he was "happy with the balance of spinners and seamers" in the team and expressing confidence they could hold their own, even in the absence of the side's leading wicket-taker and "world-class" off-spinner Anisa Mohammed who is on a six-month break from duty, Walsh said on Tuesday he was "concerned in terms of the batting that we have".

West Indies Women will be without leading batter Deandra Dottin who on July 31 announced her retirement from international cricket, and Walsh made the point that "you don't replace players [like her] overnight".

