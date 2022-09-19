Haynes frank on selection of WI team for T20 World Cup

In responding to questions at a media conference on Wednesday relating to the selection of the 15-member West Indies squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next month, lead selector The Most Honourable Desmond Haynes was frank.

Coming as it did a couple hours after a live television interview with Ian Bishop, the former Trinidad & Tobago and West Indies fast bowler, during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad, Haynes no doubt braced himself for all sorts of deliveries.

As an outstanding former Barbados and West Indies opening batsman, he stroked the ball with confidence.

International television commentator and former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull said Haynes was “outstanding in his answers and forthright policy”.

Read more at Barbados Today

7 comments