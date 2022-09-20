Joseph, McCoy among West Indians to participate in inaugural SA20

Nine West Indians were picked up in Monday’s auction for the first edition of Cricket South Africa’s T20 League. The franchise league, dubbed SA20, will bowl off in January of 2023.

Romario Shepherd and Alzarri Joseph will turn out for the Johannesburg Super Kings. While the Paarl Royals picked up Obed McCoy and Ramon Simmonds. Durban Super Giants landed four West Indian internationals Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, and Johnson Charles. While MI Cape Town acquired the services of Odean Smith.

