Russell fancies TKR spinners at Providence

ALL-ROUNDER Andre Russell said Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) are equipped with the spin bowling ability to win matches in Guyana as the last leg of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament, bowls off on Wednesday.

After matches were played in St Kitts, St Lucia and Trinidad the action shifts to Guyana for the end of the preliminary phase and the playoffs.

The final will be played on September 30.

TKR will continue their CPL campaign against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Thursday at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana, at 7 pm.

TKR are fourth in the six-team standings with three wins, four losses and one no-result.

