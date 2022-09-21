Tallawahs eye perfect game, top two spots

THE FINAL leg of the Caribbean Premier League gets underway today in Guyana with the Jamaica Tallawahs taking on hosts Amazon Warriors in the second match of a double-header at the Providence Stadium, starting at 6 p.m. Jamaica time.

While the Warriors have four matches to play, every other team has two games to close out the preliminary round, and the Tallawahs, who are in third position on eight points, want to make sure that they are in the final four when it’s all done and dusted.

The Tallawahs have played eight matches and have won four and lost four, with a net run rate of 0.399. Head coach Shivnarine Chanderpaul made it clear that he wants his team to finish strong against the Warriors and the last game against the St Lucia Kings.

“We will want to win the two matches to position ourselves in the top two going into the play-offs. The team has been doing well, with many good performances both in the batting and bowling departments. We will expect that these performances will continue to improve in our upcoming matches,” said Chanderpaul.

