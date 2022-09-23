Walsh to shuffle batters ahead of final women's ODI vs NZ

WEST INDIES women’s head coach Courtney Walsh said there is a possibility his batting line-up for Sunday’s third and final One-Day International series match against New Zealand women will be shuffled to bolster their chances of victory.

The maroon slumped to their second straight defeat at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday as the Kiwis snagged a series-win, by two wickets.

Batting first, WI made 169/9 from 50 overs before New Zealand raced to 171/8 in 40.1 overs.

“I think we didn’t play to our best in both games. For this game, I thought we didn’t bat as well as we know we could or should have batted. And we didn’t put enough runs on the board in the beginning.

