West Indies Women take comfortable win in 3rd OD

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua- West Indies Women secured a comfortable 4-wicket victory over New Zealand Women in the 3rd CG United One Day International, to prevent a whitewash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. New Zealand Women take the series 2-1.

New Zealand Women posted 168 all out in 48.1 overs, thanks to 53 (78:3x4, 1x6) off the bat of Lauren Down and 30 (56:2x4) from Amelia Kerr. Hayley Matthews the West Indies with the ball, finishing with figures of 10-1-23-2, followed by Karishma Ramharack 8.1-0-28-2 and Afy Fletcher 8-0-31-2. In their reply, Stafanie Taylor led the West Indies batting with her 38th ODI half-century before having to retire hurt on 51 (89:4x4), Hayley Matthews 40 (70:3x4) and a quickfire 27 not out (34:2x4) from Aaliyah Alleyne. Jess Kerr picked up 10-0-29-3 bowling for New Zealand, as the West Indies Women’s achieved victory, finishing on 169/6 in 43.4 overs.

West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews speaking to CWI media said, “I’m really happy that we were able to wrap-up the series with a win. We have seen some improvements as the matches went along, especially with the middle and lower order putting their hands up when the top order couldn’t get us going. With a few of the senior players missing, it was the perfect opportunity for the younger players to step up and get the experience. We have to shift focus now on getting the right combinations as we head into the five-match T20 series starting on Wednesday, and this will no doubt be good preparations for us leading up to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup next year.”

The five-match T20 International series starts on Wednesday September 28, followed by back-to-back matches over the weekend and the final two on October 5 and 6.

Fans can now purchase tickets for any of the match at tickets.windiestickets.com, the official Windies Tickets service presented by Mastercard. For all matches, adults can purchase general admission tickets online at US$5.00, with free admission for children under the age of 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors benefit from half price tickets. The stadium ticket office will open with printed tickets available for EC$15.00/US$5.00. There will also be a Kids Fun Zone for the 2nd and 3rd T20 Internationals, where the younger fans can enjoy a bouncy castle, face painting and other exciting activities.

All eight matches will be streamed live in the Caribbean on ESPN Caribbean’s “ESPN Play” app and will be available around the world with some of CWI’s broadcast partners and on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Live ball-by-ball scoring will also be available on the ​ www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.

New Zealand 168/10 (48.1 overs)

Lauren Down 53 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Hayley Matthews 10-1-23-2

Amelia Kerr 30 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Karishma Ramharack 8.1-0-28-2

West Indies 169/6 (43.4 overs)

Stafanie Taylor 51 (retired out) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Jess Kerr 10-0-29-3

Hayley Matthews 40 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Brooke Halliday 4-0-16-1

Aaliyah Alleyne 27*

