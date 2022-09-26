Pollard: TKR deserved to finish last in CPL

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) captain Kieron Pollard said his team deserved to finish at the foot of the table in the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament. The TT franchise missed a spot in the playoffs for the first time in the ten-year history of the tournament.

Four-time champions TKR, the most successful team in CPL history, finished last in the six-team table with seven points. TKR ended with three wins, six losses and one no result.

TKR ended the tournament with a 37-run defeat to Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium, on Saturday.

Pollard, asked to put a finger on what went wrong during the tournament, said, “Everything…the way we played throughout the entire tournament we (are) deservedly in the position we are in right now.”

Read more at Newsday

0 comments