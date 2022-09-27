Sir Andy uneasy with changes close to T20 World Cup

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Fast bowling legend Sir Andy Roberts has bemoaned the lack of "settled unit" ahead of next month's Twenty20 World Cup, and believes West Indies will not find it "easy" to qualify for the main draw of the tournament.

The 71-year-old, also a former selector, said the West Indies 15-man squad announced for the October 16 to November 13 campaign reflected too much chopping and changing at this advanced stage of preparations.

As evidence, he pointed to the inclusion of uncapped all-rounders Yannic Cariah and Raymon Reifer, batsman Johnson Charles – who has not featured for West Indies in six years – and fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, who has not played a T20 International in seven months.

"When you're preparing, you're preparing months ahead and you try to settle on a team that goes out on the field from the first game," Sir Andy told Starcom Radio's Mason and Guest cricket programme.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments