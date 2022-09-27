WI T20 World Cup battle with the minnows

THE descent of West Indies cricket will be tested in the T20 World Cup competition 2022, which blasts off on October 16 with the battle of two groups of the weaker eight teams. The first- and second-placed in both groups will confront the other eight sides that have already qualified through having already accumulated enough points to establish themselves in the top bracket of cricket teams globally.

The tournament to settle top priority in the T20 format will take place in Australia. It is sad to reflect that the West Indies cricket team, championship winners as recently as 2012 and 2016, have taken a nose-dive, plummeting to the depths, to an area where they have to fight with other teams that are referred to as minnows.

These are the minor groups:

1) Sri Lanka, UAE, Namibia, Netherlands.

2) WI, Zimbabwe, Scotland, Ireland.

The top two teams in each group will proceed to the higher bracket of teams, which consists of Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa.

