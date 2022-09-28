Grimmond returns to West Indies squad for 1st and 2nd T20Is vs New Zealand Women

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Selection Panel has announced the 13-member squad for the first and second T20 Internationals (T20Is) against New Zealand Women to be played on Wednesday 28 September and Saturday 1 October at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Sheneta Grimmond returns to the West Indies Women’s squad since last playing against South Africa Women in September 2021. The right-arm off-spinner comes into the squad to replace all-rounder Stafanie Taylor, who is ruled out of the first two T20I matches after retiring hurt in the third and final CG United ODI on Sunday 25 September. Grimmond had an impressive showing in the 6ixty and Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) with her team, the Trinbago Knight Riders, taking four wickets in the 6ixty and three wickets in the WCPL.

Lead Selector for Women’s Selection Panel, Ann Browne-John said: “In the CG United ODI series, there were some very promising performances. The victory in the final match showed a lot of grit and determination. Aaliyah Alleyne, who was included for the final match, shone both with bat and ball.”

Browne-John added: “The Panel is now able to build on this as we continue to develop players. This five-match series forms part of the team’s preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Unfortunately, Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of these two matches after being injured while batting in the third CG United ODI. This squad for the 1st and 2nd T20I sees the return of off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond who had a good WCPL performance, and we believe her off-spin will provide added support to the other off-spinners, Hayley Matthews and Karishma Ramharack.”

This five-match series serves as vital preparation for both teams in the leadup to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa from 9 to 26 February 2023.

Fans can now purchase tickets for any of the matches at tickets.windiestickets.com, the official Windies Tickets service presented by Mastercard. For all matches, adults can purchase general admission tickets online at US$5, with free admission for children under the age of 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors benefit from half price tickets. The stadium ticket office will open on the day of the rescheduled first CG United ODI with printed tickets available for EC$15/US$5. There will also be a Kids Fun Zone the second and third T20 Internationals, where the younger fans can enjoy a bouncy castle, face painting and other exciting activities.

All eight matches will be streamed live in the Caribbean on ESPN Caribbean’s “ESPN Play” app and will be available around the world with some of CWI’s broadcast partners and on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Live ball-by-ball scoring will also be available on the ​ www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.

West Indies squad for 1st and 2nd T20Is

Hayley Matthews (Captain)

Shakera Selman (Vice Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Afy Fletcher

Cherry-Ann Fraser

Shabika Gajnabi

Sheneta Grimmond

Chinelle Henry

Kyshona Knight

Natasha McLean

Chedean Nation

Karishma Ramharack

Rashada Williams

0 comments