Kyle Myers intends to come good with the bat to spur the Barbados Royals to their third title when the 2022 Hero CPL final gets underway at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Friday night.

The Royals will face the Jamaica Tallawahs, also two-time champions that will also be gunning to lift the trophy for the third time.

The 30-year-old all-rounder, captain of the Royals is the leading scorer for his team with 337 runs which includes three half-centuries and a top score this season of 79.

“I look forward to big games like tomorrow’s. (I) am always one of those players who want to do well for the team, especially when it comes to championships time,” he said during a pre-match media conference on Thursday.

