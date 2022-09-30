Rovman Powell said it would mean the world to him should he lead the Jamaica Tallawahs to the 2022 Hero CPL title when they take on the Barbados Royals in the finals at Providence, Guyana on Friday night.

The 29-year-old Powell is in his third season as captain but the previous two seasons did not go well for the soft-spoken Jamaica with the Tallawahs losing in the semi-finals in 2020 and failing to advance to the playoffs in 2021.

Winning it would be really special, Powell said.

“It would mean the world to me. The past two seasons that I have captained the team, it hasn’t gone well for the franchise, so now for us to be in the final, for me to captain the team to the final and maybe, a CPL championship would go well for me personally and go well for the franchise,” Powell said at a pre-final media conference on Thursday.

