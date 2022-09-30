Ambrose: Smith, Shepherd must work on death bowling

Jamaica Tallawahs bowling coach Curtly Ambrose believes Guyana Amazon Warriors pacer Odean Smith and Romario Shepherd have much work to do to improve their death bowling.

He was speaking on Wednesday evening after the Tallawahs posted a mammoth 226 for five to beat Guyana by 37 runs in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) qualifier two at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Smith and Shepherd hemorrhaged 66 runs against Tallawahs in the last three overs of their innings. Smith, who bowled overs 18 and 20, conceded 43 runs.

"We know that they haven't been bowling well towards the back end of the innings. It's not once or twice, it's been happening for a little while. We knew that once we have wickets in hand for those last five, six, seven overs, we can get a big total.

