Another thriller as New Zealand win 2nd T20I to level series 1-1

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua- New Zealand women pulled off a thriller to win the 2nd T20I against the West Indies Women by 6 wickets, with one ball remaining, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Batting first, the West Indies posted 107/5 from their 20 overs. Kyshona Knight and Chinelle Henry struck a 31-run partnership when the Maroon Warriors needed it the most. Knight fell eight runs short of a half-century, she made 42, which included five fours. Chinelle Henry got the West Indies to triple figures with a blistering 18 runs from the last over, before being bowled by Hayley Jensen for 24 (22:2x4,1x6).

Jensen was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, finishing with figures of 4-0-24-3, followed by Eden Carson with 4-0-12-2. An unbeaten 54 from Suzie Bates and 21 from Amelia Kerr had New Zealand set for victory, but two wickets from Cherry-Ann Fraser in the 18th overs, swung the match back in the West Indies' favour. However, Lauren Down 9 and Georgia Plimmer 7 not out took New Zealand to victory with one ball to spare. Fraser had the best bowling figures, finishing with 2.5-0-13-1 followed by Karishma Ramharack 4-0-23-1.

Kyshona Knight speaking after the match said, “I got a promotion to bat at (number) three, so my role was to bat as deep as possible. My plan was to back myself and to rotate the strike for the hitters and help get the team to a decent total. It was extremely hot there today, probably one of the hottest we’ve experienced so far, and the ball was holding on the pitch more than usual, so that made batting a bit tricky. We’re looking forward to regrouping and coming back tomorrow for the third match.”

Both teams will meet on Sunday October 2 for the third T20I in the five-match series. First ball is at 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time.

Fans can now purchase tickets for any of the matches at tickets.windiestickets.com, the official Windies Tickets service presented by Mastercard. For all matches, adults can purchase general admission tickets online at US$5, with free admission for children under the age of 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors benefit from half price tickets. The stadium ticket office will open on the day of the rescheduled first CG United ODI with printed tickets available for EC$15/US$5. There will also be a Kids Fun Zone the second and third T20 Internationals, where the younger fans can enjoy a bouncy castle, face painting and other exciting activities.

All eight matches will be streamed live in the Caribbean on ESPN Caribbean’s “ESPN Play” app and will be available around the world with some of CWI’s broadcast partners and on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Live ball-by-ball scoring will also be available on the ​ www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.

West Indies Women 107/5 (20 overs)

Kyshona Knight 42 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Hayley Jensen 4-0-24-3

Chinelle Henry 22 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Eden Carson 4-0-12-2

New Zealand Women 108/4 (19.5 overs)

Suzie Bates 54 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Cherry-Ann Fraser 2.5-0-13-1

Amelia Kerr 21 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Karishma Ramharack 4-0-23-1

Player of the Match: Suzie Bates

Full scorecard here

